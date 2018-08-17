Man killed in Westmeath road crash named

A man in his 20s who died on Wednesday after his car crashed in Co Westmeath has been named locally as Patrick Lynch.

A women (18) who was in the car when it hit a ditch and went into a field is in a serious condition in Mullingar Regional Hospital.

The incident at Deerpark on the Castlepollard to Collinstown road happened between 10pm and 11.20pm.

Mr Lynch (27) was pronounced dead at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone on that stretch of road between 10pm and 11.20pm on Wednesday night to contact gardaí in Mullingar on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.