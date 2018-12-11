Man arrested after body discovered at house in Meath

Gardaí have arrested a man following the sudden death of a man at a house in Ashbourne, Co Meath, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12.30am, gardaí and an ambulance were called to a house at Johnswood Drive, Ashbourne.

The man (65) was discovered unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the city morgue where a post mortem will be carried out on Wednesday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and he is currently detained at Ashbourne Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

The house was preserved for a technical examination and the office of the State pathologist has been notified.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.