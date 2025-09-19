Man fears daughter exposed to ‘sexualised behaviour’ due to mother’s OnlyFans activity

OnlyFans is known mainly for its subscription-based adult content

A man is concerned that his young daughter is being exposed to sexualised behaviour due to her mother’s alleged activities on the OnlyFans platform, a court has heard.

Mairéad Doyle, solicitor for the man, told Judge Alec Gabbett at the Family Law Court that her client has made a complaint to An Garda Síochána and Tusla concerning his ex-wife’s alleged activity on the website, known mainly for its subscription-based adult content.

Ms Doyle said the woman has also allegedly uploaded content to publicly accessible forums which do not require payment.

The couple are divorced and Ms Doyle said the mother has custody of their daughter.

She said her client has provided her with screenshots from videos of the woman engaging in sexual activity with others.

Ms Doyle said the man’s fear is that the mother is filming explicit content in the home while their child is present there.

“The father’s concern is that the daughter is being exposed to over-sexualised behaviour in the home and the child is at risk so much so that he has made contact with the gardaí,” Judge Gabbett said.

Ms Doyle said this was the case. Judge Gabbett said that if Tusla was aware of the allegations, and they proved to be correct, they would take the young girl out of the home.

Ms Doyle said a Protection Order on behalf of the child, sought by the father in the District Court against the mother, is under consideration. She said a Circuit Court application to vary access is also an option for the father but would take longer.

“There would want to be very strong grounds for a Protection Order. The threshold needs to be met,” the judge said.