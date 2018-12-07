Man in hospital after stabbing in Longford

A man has been rushed to hospital this evening after being stabbed at a shopping centre in Longford town.

The victim, who is aged in his early 20s sustained a single stab wound following an incident inside Longford Shopping Centre at around 6:30pm.

He was taken by ambulance a short time later to Mullingar’s Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination by forensic experts.

It is understood the incident may be linked to an ongoing feud involving two local families in the Longford area.

Gardaí have confirmed an investigation is underway and have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.