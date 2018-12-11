Man arrested over death of elderly woman on farm

A man has been arrested over the death of an elderly woman following an incident on a farm earlier this year, gardaí say.

The suspect, aged in his 50s, was arrested in Co Galway on Tuesday morning.

Chrissie Treacy (75) died after being struck by an agricultural vehicle on her farm at Boula, near Portumna, on April 27th.

The single woman was living alone, according to locals.

A Garda forensic team and a pathologist examined the scene of the incident at the time and a number of witnesses were questioned.

A teleporter vehicle was believed to have been working on the farm when the incident occurred.

Gardaí said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death.

The arrested man is being held under section four of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Loughrea Garda station.