Man (83) ‘hadn’t much choice’ but to try stop raid at bookmakers

An 83-year-old man who helped to thwart an attempted armed robbery at a Co Cork bookmaker’s has said “he hadn’t much choice” but to get involved.

Denis O’Connor, a great grandfather, came to the assistance of the store manager when the three masked men tried to hold-up Bar One Racing in Glanmire last Saturday with hammers and a shotgun.

Mr Murphy has been praised for his bravery since CCTV footage of him tackling one of the men emerged. The raiders left the shop emptyhanded.

In an interview with Virgin Media News, Mr O’Connor said he acted instinctively when he had a gun pointed at him. He said he did fear for his life but also got “bursts of confidence” during the episode.

Mr O’Connor said he felt sympathy rather than animosity towards those involved.

“I must tell you this now I don’t think they intended to harm anyone,” he said.

He said he hopes the men turn themselves in in the coming days and that he is anxious to get back to his normal routine.

It is understood that gardai have examined CCTV footage from the premises in an attempt to track down the raiders and are confident of making arrests.