Woman (31) dies after being stabbed in Dundalk

A woman has died following a stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co Louth on Tuesday.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was found with multiple stab wounds in an apartment block on Linenhall Street at around 2.45pm.

She was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but was later pronounced dead. A postmortem is to be carried out on her remains and the investigation is then expected to be upgraded to a murder inquiry.

The woman is believed to be originally from Lithuania.

A man (48) has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is being detained at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene of the stabbing is being preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.