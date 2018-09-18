Man who bit part of an ear off on dancefloor gets suspended sentence

A Co Antrim man who bit part of another man’s ear off on the dancefloor of a Belfast bar was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday.

Ryan McKee admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on a fellow reveller — but said he was provoked as the other man made a lewd comment to his girlfriend.

The 31-year old, from Knights Avenue in Carrick, was handed a two-year sentence by Judge Patricia Smyth, who suspended the sentence for three years. McKee was also ordered to pay his victim £2,000 (€2,250) compensation.

Belfast Crown Court heard the incident occurred at Fibber Magee’s on August 20th last year.

Judge Smyth said after watching CCTV of the incident, she accepted something was said by the injured party to McKee’s girlfriend on the dancefloor, which prompted McKee to react.

The judge addressed McKee and said: “You and your girlfriend were having an ordinary night out. There is no suggestion you were looking for trouble in any way.

“You and your girlfriend were dancing and enjoying each other’s company at the time, then clearly an altercation occurred, no doubt after a lot of alcohol had been taken.”

Judge Smyth said it was “clear” that after something was said to McKee’s girlfriend, he went “too far” in his response, and “excessive force” was used.

The injured man suffered a fractured cheekbone and part of his ear was bitten off, which required surgery. Judge Smyth said whilst these injuries were not life-threatening, she was treating the fact McKee used his teeth “as a weapon” as an aggravating factor.

The judge took into consideration McKee’s excellent work record, the fact he has no issues with alcohol or drugs, and also that he has been deemed as presenting a low likelihood of re-offending.

She said he hoped what had happened would act as a “very salutary lesson.