Investigation into alleged sexual assault on woman (18) in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in Dublin in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place at approximately 1.30am at the corner of Poolbeg Street and Luke Street in Dublin 2.

The scene has been preserved and investigations into the alleged attack are ongoing.

The woman contacted the Garda and alleged she had been sexually assaulted. Gardaí from Pearse Street station are now investigation. It is understood a definite line of inquiry is being followed in relation to the man at the centre of the allegation.