Soft tissue damage awards four times greater in Republic than UK

COLIN GLEESON

Awards for soft tissue injuries in the Republic are more than four times greater than those in the United Kingdom, a major new report shows.

Former president of the High Court, Justice Nicholas Kearns, is presenting the findings of the second and final report of the Personal Injuries Commission, which was established by the Government in January 2017 following a report into the cost of motor insurance.

The report deals in the main with the benchmarking of Irish personal injury award levels and examines alternative compensation and resolution models in other jurisdictions.

In the report, Mr Justice Kearns points out that Irish personal injury compensation awards are a “stark multiple” of awards in the UK.

Personal injury claims are dealt with by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB), but claimants are still permitted to access the courts at the end of that process in the event they are unsatisfied with the board’s award.

Insurance Ireland’s motor insurers provided the commission with raw data for 2015, 2016 and 2017 for all paid motor claims across all settlement channels, including those settled directly by insurers, through the PIAB, and through the courts.

The results show the average soft tissue award in the Republic is now €17,338, compared to €3,984 in the UK.

In addition, the cost of the average compensation award for all personal injury awards up to €100,000 is increasing at more than €900 per year.

“Irish society is presented now with an important opportunity to consider an appropriate rebalancing and recalibration of Irish awards, both in the context of their relative values to each other and comparatively to other jurisdictions,” the report notes.

Insurance Ireland chief executive Kevin Thompson said the report shows that a policy response is “urgently needed as inaction costs”.

“The evidence is clear,” he said. “Our personal injury compensation awards are dramatically out of kilter internationally and they are getting more expensive.

“Eight out of 10 motor injury claims in Ireland are for soft tissue and our compensation awards continue to spiral whereas legislation is being brought in to cap them in the UK.

“It is also clear that the Irish public supports reform as according to a nationally representative poll conducted by Ipsos-MRBI in January, 78 per cent of Irish people would support proposals to reduce personal injury award levels.

“Ultimately, only Government action can prevent these costs getting even higher.”

More to follow.