Man (30s) shot in both legs ‘by appointment’ in Co Antrim

A man in his 30s has been shot in the legs in what appears to be a paramilitary shooting, in county Antrim.

The incident occurred at about 8.05 pm in Greenisland, just north of Belfast on Friday night.

The injured man is being treated in hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Mary White said: “We received a report at around 8:05pm from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, that a man had been shot in both legs in the Station Road area of Greenisland, in the vicinity of the train station.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his lower legs and he remains in hospital today.

“We believe at this time that the shooting was by appointment and that the man had been ordered to attend this location to be shot. This is totally barbaric and must stop. No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Station Road area on Friday evening or anyone who was driving in the area at around 8pm and who has dash-cam footage to contact [from inside Northern Ireland] detectives at Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 2019 18/10/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”