Twenty arrested as part of Garda operation tackling crime in Kilkenny

Twenty people have been arrested in Kilkenny as part of Operation Storm, which is targeting organised crime in the south of the county.

Three suspects are currently in custody at Garda stations in the southeast and nine other have been bailed to appear in court.

The arrests were in connection to a range of offences including fraud, theft, burglary, drugs, sexual offences, assault and threats.

Between 60 and 70 gardaí were joined by 27 trainees from Templemore for the operation. There was also assistance from Customs and the Department of Social protection and Kilkenny County Council.

Community engagements meetings are taking place in Piltown and Graignamanagh.

Gardaí on mounted patrol are also visiting a number of local national schools including Goresbridge, Gowran and Skeoughvosteen.

There are also a number of checkpoints in place across the county.

Operation Storm is a high profile Garda operation aimed at disrupting criminal activity, raising awareness in crime prevention and enhancing community engagement.