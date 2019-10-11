Man arrested in Bray after chase and cocaine seizure

A man in his 20s has been arrested following the seizure of nearly two kilos of cocaine worth an estimated €130,000 in Bray this week.

The man was arrested after gardaí from Bray and Bray district drugs unit noticed a man acting suspiciously around the Bray main street/Killarney road area on Thursday, October 10th.

When the man was approached by gardaí he fled on foot. Gardaí chased the man on foot before arresting him. A plastic bag containing around 1.8kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €130,000 was also discovered under a parked car.

The man was arrested under Section 15 of the misuse of drugs act and was brought to Bray Garda station where he is being detained under Section 2 of the 1996 criminal justice (drugs trafficking) act.