‘Deeply ashamed’ Larry Summers steps back from public life over Epstein links

Larry Summers, a former US Treasury secretary, said he will step back from public life after documents revealed email exchanges between him and the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Photograph: David Degner/The New York Times

The Harvard professor and economist Larry Summers said he would be stepping back from public life after documents released by the House oversight committee revealed email exchanges between Mr Summers and the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who called himself Mr Summers’s “wing man”.

Politico reported on Monday that Summers, a former treasury secretary, expressed deep regret for past messages with Epstein.

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognise the pain they have caused,” he said, in a statement.

“I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr Epstein. While continuing to fulfil my teaching obligations, I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me.”

The left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress said Mr Summers is ending his position as “distinguished senior fellow”.

His comments come after lawmakers on both sides of the aisle urged companies and institutions to cut ties with Mr Summers. Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren told CNN that Mr Summers should be held accountable for his years-long relationship with Epstein.

Besides Mr Summers, the emails released last week revealed how Epstein maintained contact with other business executives, reporters, academics and political players despite his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

“For decades, Larry Summers has demonstrated his attraction to serving the wealthy and well-connected, but his willingness to cozy up to a convicted sex offender demonstrates monumentally bad judgment,” Ms Warren said to CNN.

Jeffrey Epstein in 2017. Photograph: New York State Sex Offender Registry/AP

“If he had so little ability to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein even after all that was publicly known about Epstein’s sex offences involving underage girls, then Summers cannot be trusted to advise our nation’s politicians, policymakers and institutions – or teach a generation of students at Harvard or anywhere else.”

A senior Trump administration official told Politico that institutions should end their association with Mr Summers, given the relationship he had with Epstein, who referred to himself in one November 2018 message as Mr Summers’s “wing man”.

“It’s shocking that Larry Summers remains a paid contributor to Bloomberg News, on the board of OpenAI and tenured at Harvard,” the anonymous source told Politico. “What more revelations about him and his ‘wing man’ will it take for institutions to cut him loose? The British government immediately sacked their ambassador to the US over much less.”

Mr Summers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Summers is now the subject of a new investigation that Donald Trump started last week. The US president instructed attorney general Pam Bondi to launch an inquiry into several Democrats and institutions after their names appeared in the latest tranche of documents, which included emails that seemed to suggest Mr Trump himself might have known about Epstein’s conduct.

The exchanges, from 2013 to early 2019, showed Mr Summers and Epstein sharing personal views about politics and relationships.

Mr Summers lost his position as president at Harvard in 2006 after making sexist comments about female academics, and the emails released last week have reignited debates about his relationship with the late sex offender.

“I’m trying to figure why [the] American elite think if u murder your baby by beating and abandonment it must be irrelevant to your admission to Harvard,” Mr Summers wrote to Epstein in a 2017 email. “But hit on a few women 10 years ago and can’t work at a network or think tank. DO NOT REPEAT THIS INSIGHT.”

Mr Summers added: “I observed that half of the IQ In [the] world was possessed by women without mentioning they are more than 51% of population.”

Other emails reveal Mr Summers approached Epstein for romantic advice. In November 2018, Summers seemed to forward an email from a woman to ask for Epstein’s advice on when to write back.

“Think no response for a while probably appropriate,” Mr Summers wrote. Epstein replied: “she’s already beginning to sound needy :) nice.”

Mr Summers reiterated his regret to the Harvard Crimson last week.

“I have great regrets in my life,” he wrote. “As I have said before, my association with Jeffrey Epstein was a major error of judgment.”

The college newspaper also reported that Harvard professors were outraged by the revelations made by the trove of emails released last week.

“The cozy friendship between Epstein and Summers on display in the emails is disgusting and disgraceful,” statistics professor Joseph K Blitzstein told the Crimson.

The relationship between Mr Summers and Epstein was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal in 2023. According to the outlet, in 2014, Summers had asked Epstein for advice on getting $1 million in funding for his wife’s poetry project. – Guardian