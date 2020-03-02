Man (20) charged with dangerous driving causing three deaths

A 20-year-old man has appeared before Dundalk District Court charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of three people.

The accused is Keith Lennon with an address in Forest Park, Dromintee, Co Armagh.

He is accused of dangerous driving causing the deaths of Mary and Kevin Faxton and Bryan Magill on the M1 at Carrickarnan, Ravensdale, Dundalk on Saturday.

He is also accused of failing to report the incident to gardaí contrary to section 106 of the Road Traffic Act.

Gardaí objected to an application by the accused for bail.

After hearing the bail application judge Deirdre Gearty remanded the accused in custody to Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.