Youth arrested in connection with alleged assault on garda

A garda was receiving hospital treatment on Sunday for injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by a male youth in Limerick city.

The garda was responding to a report of a number of males acting aggressively in the city centre at the time.

Armed gardaí also responded to the scene on Cruises Street, at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

A source said the garda was allegedly pushed and knocked over by a youth. She fell and hit her head off the ground.

A 17 year old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting the garda.

The garda was being treated at University Hospital Limerick for minor injuries, according to gardaí.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with an alleged public order offence during the same incident.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court on March 9th.