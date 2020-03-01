Three women to appear in court after seizure of €455,000 worth of drugs

Three women arrested following seizures of heroin and cocaine with a combined street value of €455,000 will appear in court on Monday morning.

Two of the women, aged 22 and 18, were arrested and taken to Ballyfermot Garda station last Friday evening during an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime.

The women were detained after gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Special Crime Task Force stopped the car they were travelling in in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin. A 17-year-old male was also arrested during the stop, before later being released without charge. Heroin valued at €175,000 and cocaine at €70,000 was seized during this phase of the operation.

The third woman, also aged 18, was arrested during a follow-up operation at a residence in the Dublin 7 area in the early hours of Saturday. A further €140,000 worth of heroin and cocaine worth €70,000 was discovered during this follow-up search. The third woman was taken to the Bridewell Garda station.

Speaking on Saturday evening, Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who has responsibility for special crime operations, said: “This operation has removed significant quantities of controlled drugs from circulation. An Garda Síochána will continue to target those who engage in drug trafficking and inflict harm on our communities.”

The three are due to appear before a sitting of court number 4 in the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am on Monday.