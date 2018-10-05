Limerick Garda station searched over alleged use of bogus insurance certificates

A Limerick Garda station has been searched by gardaí as part of an investigation into the alleged “use of bogus insurance certificates”.

Gardaí­from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, conducting an investigation into the use of bogus insurance certificates, completed a number of searches in the Limerick area on Thursday night and on Friday, a Garda spokesman confirmed.

Sixteen residential properties were also targeted in the pre-planned Garda raids. “A search was conducted in a Limerick Garda station and in 16 residential premises. Documentation, phones, personal computers and two vehicles have been seized,” the spokesman added.

“No persons have been arrested at this time and investigations are ongoing.”

A Garda source described the investigation as “very sensitive”. It is understood that up to 30 officers took part in the raids.

The Irish Times understands a member of the Garda is under investigation and was at centre of the search conducted at the station in the region.

The officer has been suspended from duties pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Gardaí believe bogus insurance certs for vehicles were being passed off as genuine, enabling vehicle owners to drive vehicles that were not insured and to present face insurance discs as apparent proof that they had insurance.

An allegation has been made that a member of the force facilitated that fraud in effectively recording a bogus insurance disc as genuine.

The searches conducted by the Limerick region sought to find evidence, if any exists, about the Garda member’s alleged involvement in the scam.

The searches also sought to find evidence of a number of family-based groups in Limerick driving without insurance and furnishing fake discs to gardaí when their insurance cover was queried.

The investigation is continuing and Garda sources stressed that while the allegations were being investigated, they were not proven and that the inquiry was continuing.