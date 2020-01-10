Limerick direct provision centre to close in February

A Limerick direct provision centre described in a recent report as similar to an “open-air prison” is to close its doors in February.

Mount Trenchard in Foynes is widely regarded as the worst direct provision centre in the country due to its facilities and its isolation. In a report published by the charity Doras Luimní last month, one resident compared it to “Guantanamo Bay”.

Residents complained that eight people were assigned to a single room and that the conditions were severely impacting their mental health.

“Participants reported that living in an unwelcoming, bleak, and confined space in Mount Trenchard for extensive periods of time results in disinterest and apathy, eventually leading to depression,” the report stated.

A Department of Justice spokesman confirmed on Friday that its contract with Mount Trenchard’s owners ends in February and it will be not renewed.

The Doras Luimní report, as well as a large number of complaints from residents and migrants groups, were key factors in the decision to close the centre, a senior Justice source said.

Officials have already started moving residents to a direct provision centre in Ennis, Co Clare. On Friday, 14 residents transferred to Ennis with the remainder expected to follow in the coming weeks.

One resident, who shared a room with seven others, told Doras Luimí he felt afraid falling asleep at night alongside strangers. Others said staff and emergency services failed to properly respond to emergencies at the centre.

All interviewees referenced one incident when a resident slashed his hand but emergency services were slow to arrive. “He almost died that day. And he lost a lot of blood. We had to patch him up ourselves, we had to rip up our own shirts because the staff then locked the door.”

The charity, of which President Michael D Higgins is a patron, said many issues first raised in 2015 by Judge Bryan McMahon, who chaired a working group had failed to be addressed in the intervening four years. It called for the centre to be closed immediately.