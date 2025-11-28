Seven-try Ulster thump Benetton in statement URC return

URC: Ulster 47 Benetton 13

Ulster returned to action with a seven-try thumping of the Italians, Robert Baloucone continuing his scoring form with two more well-taken touchdowns.

It didn’t all go to plan though as Ulster trailed 13-12 at half-time, but from there they scored 34 unanswered points, Werner Kok also claiming a brace for the hosts.

Ulster had to contend with the late withdrawal of Iain Henderson prior to kick-off, the captaincy moving to Nick Timoney, and after a stuttering start the northern province grabbed an eighth-minute try through Baloucoune, Nathan Doak missing the conversion.

He was, though, on target with his next effort following Kok’s 21st-minute score, which came off a Jude Postlethwaite break and pass.

Jacob Umaga then slotted a 14th-minute penalty for the visitors to cut Ulster’s lead to just two points.

On 28 minutes, Bautista Bernasconi dived over the top of a pile of bodies on the Ulster line, with the TMO and referee Sam Grove-White combining to award the try under Ulster’s sticks before Umaga converted.

The opening half had a damaging ending for Ulster as their scrum was penalised with the clock in red. With the penalty just inside Ulster’s half, Umaga nailed his kick for the sticks to give his side a 13-12 lead at halfway.

It took until the 51st minute for Ulster to put themselves back in front, James Hume slicing through near the posts before Doak’s conversion made it 19-13.

A super try from Kok earned them the bonus point before they were awarded a penalty try after Onisi Ratave deliberately knocked on.

Another score duly came, Harry Sheridan blasting through under the posts and Jake Flannery converting, which he did again after Baloucoune scored his second with minutes remaining for Ulster to finish with a flourish.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 10 mins: Baloucoune try 5-0; 15: Umaga pen 5-3; 22: Kok try, Doak con 12-3; 28: Bernasconi try, Umaga con 12-10; 40+3: Umaga pen 12-13; Half-time 12-13; 52: Hume try, Doak con 19-13; 58: Kok try, Doak con 26-13; 63: Penalty try 33-13; 68: Sheridan try, Shanahan con 40-13; 77: Baloucoune try, Flannery con 47-13

ULSTER: J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, W Kok; J Murphy, N Doak; S Crean, T Stewart, S Wilson; H Sheridan, M Dalton; D McCann, N Timoney (capt), J Augustus.

Replacements: C Irvine for Dalton (9 mins), C Reid for Crean (51), R Herring for Stewart (51-73), T O’Toole for Wilson (56), Moore for Postlethwaite, Ward for Augustus (both 63), Shanahan for Doak, Flannery for Murphy (both 67).

BENETTON: R Smith; O Ratave, P Odogeu, F Drago, I Mendy; J Umaga, A Uren; D Aminu, B Bernasconi, G Zilocchi; F Ruzza, E Snyman; J Kingi, M Lamaro, S Faasoo.

Replacements: J Bryant for Faasoo, A Izekor for Kingi (both 54 mins), Gallorini for Gilocchi, Montilla for Bernasconi, Werchon for Odogwu, Marin for Uren, Marini for Ruzza (all 63), Faasoo for Lamaro (63-72).

Yellow card: Ratave (63 mins).

Referee: S Grove-White (SCO).