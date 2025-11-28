Man took advantage of new French company to settle farmer debts, court told

Defendant told farmers he would supply them with a certain amount of silage bale wrapping instead of paying back money owed to them. File photograph: iStock

A 54-year-old man took advantage of a French company who were establishing themselves in Ireland in a bid to cover old debts he had with farmers around the country, Cork Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Seán O’Connor of Garrendurg, Kilbrittain, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to three counts of deception of Trioplast, now known as Trioworld, for sums of €129,000, €75,000 and €20,000. The offences occurred between May and August 2019.

Dt Garda Hugh Byrne told Judge Sinead Behan that the French company was keen to get a foothold in the Irish market. An arrangement was made that he would try to get orders from farmers. In return Mr O’Connor would receive a finder’s fee of 1 to 3 per cent per order.

Judge Behan was told that the modus operandi in all three cases of deception was the same. Mr O’Connor had a pre existing debt with three farmers which was not in any way related to the transaction involving the French company.

Mr O’Connor told the farmers he would supply them with a certain amount of silage bale wrapping instead of paying them back money owed to them.

Trioplast later billed each of the Irish farmers only to be informed that they had effectively paid Mr O’Connor already. When the French company called Mr O’Connor he said that they should bill him instead.

Effectively he turned old debts to farmers in Offaly, Cavan and Mallow in Co Cork in to three news debts which he then owed to the French firm.

Det Gda Byrne said Trioplast did not believe they could challenge the arrangements entered into by the Irish farmers amid concern it would cause them reputational damage.

Defence barrister, Ray Boland SC, said civil proceedings taken against Mr O’Connor had been compromised. The defendant has paid compensation to the company. His last payment to the company was for €109,000, which he raised through the remortgaging of his home.

Mr Boland said that for Mr O’Connor it was very much a case of “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

“But he is guilty of robbing Peter.”

All of the money owed had been repaid and Mr Boland urged Judge Behan not to impose a prison sentence. He said that Mr O’Connor’s livelihood, and that of the ten people he employed, would be negatively impacted if he received a custodial sentence.

Judge Behan said that Mr O’Connor transferred his debt to Trioplast, with the company finding itself in a “very invidious position in Ireland”.

“Now the monies appear to have been repaid under threat of civil proceedings and criminal complaint.”

Judge Behan imposed a three year suspended sentence in the case.