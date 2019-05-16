Kilkenny street closed off after suspicious device found

High Street in Kilkenny was closed off on Thursday morning following the discovery of a suspicious device.

It is understood the package was reported to gardaí at about 6am after it was found in the Butterslip area, between High Street and Ciarán Street.

Gardaí have confirmed that Army bomb disposal experts were dealing with a “suspect device” at the location.

Cordon tape was placed around sections of High Street to prevent cars from moving in or out of the area affected.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.