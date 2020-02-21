Harris agrees with PSNI that army council still oversees both Sinn Féin and IRA

The Garda “does not differ” from the PSNI’s analysis that the Provisional Army Council still oversees both Sinn Fein and the IRA, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

At a Garda passing out ceremony for 200 new members of the force in the Garda College, Templemore, Co Tipperary, Mr Harris confirmed the Garda’s view of the relationship between the Provisional Army Council, the IRA and Sinn Fein was the same as the PSNI.

“I am aware of the PSNI and British security service’s assessment and we do not differ from that view,” Mr Harris said.

In 2015 a report commissioned by the British government on the status of Irish terrorist groups, and which was written by the PSNI and MI5, it was stated the Provisional Army Council still existed, as did the Provisional IRA, though in a smaller form and committed to the peace process.

The report further stated that the Provisional Army Council still strategically oversaw both the IRA and Sinn Fein.

The PSNI has recently reiterated its view set out in the 2015 report; that the Provisional Army Council still oversaw the IRA and Sinn Fein. It said its analysis had not changed in the five-year period since the report was drawn up.

Sinn Féin said the analysis was “nonsense” and they believed it would “not be lost on people” that it was being repeated at the present time.

When this was put to Mr Harris later on Friday morning he said the Garda view on the specific issue of the Provisional Army Council continuing to oversee the IRA and Sinn Fein did “not differ” from the PSNI assessment.

“On national security matters and matters around the security of the State, it’s my obligation to report those into the Government, as you would expect me to do in the first place,” he added.

“Also then, we have contributed to the IRC (Independent Reporting Commission) reporting on the status of various paramilitary groups. And we would hold then with their opinion on these matters.”

The most recent Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) was published last November and the Garda contributed to it. The report refers only in general terms of paramilitarism. It does not specifically name any paramilitary groups. Therefore, there is no reference to the IRA.

It warned in general terms that violence and the threat of violence remained a serious risk to peace and reconciliation.

In what as its second annual report the body, which was established as part of the Fresh Start Agreement of 2015, also warned Brexit had the potential to add fuel to the fire of continued paramilitarism.

The report notes that while there has been a downward trend in paramilitary violence over the last 10 years, the number of deaths linked to paramilitary organisations and the number of paramilitary-style attacks carried out since the commission’s first report in October of last year has increased.

These deaths include the murder of 29-year-old Lyra McKee by dissident republicans in Derry in April, 2019, and the killing, by loyalists, of East Belfast community worker Ian Ogle in January, 2019. There have also been a number of attempts by dissident republicans to kill police officers.

