John Mackey trial: Man found guilty of murder of Irish man in London

John Mackey was originally from Callan, Co Kilkenny, moved to Britain in the late 1950s.

The man accused of the murder of Irishman John Mackey (87) has been found guilty at the Old Bailey.

As well as being found guilty of beating the elderly Kilkenny man to death in north London, Peter Augustine (59) was also found guilty of his robbery.

Augustine was not present in court for the verdict, having refused to leave his cell in Belmarsh prison to come to court for the final day of the trial.

The jury came to its decision after close to three hours of deliberations. Members of Mr Mackey’s family in the courtroom cried out “yes” as the sentence was delivered by the jury.

The verdict came after a near two-week trial that Augustine’s defence barrister described as “unforgettable”.

Augustine made repeated outbursts in courtroom on the days that he attended the trial. He also shouted and became highly agitated and emotional while in the witness box giving evidence.

Augustine had denied the murder and robbery on May 6th last in north London of Mr Mackey, who died two days later from serious injuries that the court heard were consistent with him being punched and stamped upon.

Augustine was captured on CCTV tailing the frail Irishman into a secluded walkway and had admitted taking Mr Mackey’s bag, which contained his sausage and chips takeaway.

When police arrested the homeless Augustine on May 8th at the budget hotel where he had been staying, they found the empty packaging from Mr Mackey’s food.

He had told the court he had been hungry and went looking for food in bins.

Prosecution lawyers had questioned Augustine about his history of violent offences, including elbowing his former girlfriend in the face and another incident where he “smacked” a friend in the face in a row over dirty laundry.

Augustine shouted at the prosecution barrister, Jane Bickerstaff, and told her she was “stupid”. He was eventually told to leave the witness box and was excluded from the court following a direction by Judge Sarah Whitehouse.

Mr Mackey, originally from Callan, Co Kilkenny, moved to Britain in the late 1950s. He lived in Manor House, London.

He never married and lived alone without the need for a carer, but with the support of a wide network of nieces and nephews.

He was known by his family and friends as a good-humoured, popular character. His funeral was held in Kilkenny in June.