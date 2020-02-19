Passers-by stop carjacking in Finglas

A would-be carjacker, who was removed from the vehicle by passers-by who witnessed the crime, has been arrested in Finglas.

The car was being driven by a woman, aged in her 20s, just before 6pm on Tuesday. She was parking outside a house in Finglas when a man approached and opened the driver’s door.

He threatened the woman and demanded she exit the vehicle before pulling her from the front seat.

Seconds later a group of people who had witnessed the incident ran over and demanded to know what the thief was doing. There was a scuffle and the group pulled the man from the car.

The thief then fled on foot. Gardaí arrived and began a search with the assistance of Community Policing, the District Detective Unit and the K-District Community Action Team.

The man was tracked to Charlestown Shopping Centre and arrested. He is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.