Ireland v Australia team announcement: Andy Farrell to reveal side

Stuart McCloskey had a super game on a disappointing day in Chicago before limping off, but he’s recovered from the adductor strain and trained all week. According to speculation Robbie Henshaw will shift to 13 from 12 rather than continuing with last week’s debutant Tom Farrell. That is in no way a reflection of Farrell or his contribution.

Jack Crowley played very well against Japan, at a time when the team was struggling to find a playing rhythm, so the decision to start Sam Prendergast is not based on a negative. Farrell is looking to give both his outhalves – Prendergast played well on his introduction the last day – more big game Test experience.

That would mean a backrow of two tour Lions Test number eight Jack Conan starting in the middle of the backrow with one of the team’s in-form players, Ryan Baird wearing the six jersey. Tadhg Furlong and Dan Sheehan are expected to return to the frontrow with Jamison Gibson-Park back at nine.

Right, found it. August 2023: Doris wore the number seven jersey in a World Cup warm-up match against Italy, scoring two tries in the 33-17 win.

February 2024: He wore the number seven jersey again for the Six Nations clash against Italy.

What are the other discussion points? Irish captain Caelan Doris potentially wearing the number seven jersey would be a pretty big one. I’m old so I can’t remember whether I wrote or spoke on the Irish Times podcast, The Counter Ruck, of Doris having started at openside flanker in a couple of matches against Italy.

The Bok coach named a fresh front row of Venter, Grobbelaar, and Zachary Porthen (who made his Test debut against Japan in London), while Munster’s Jean Kleyn will feature in his first match since the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final when he pairs up with Franco Mostert in the engine room.

Kolisi retains the No 6 jersey in a loose trio with Ben-Jason Dixon, in what marks his first Test this season, and Marco van Staden, who will start at No 8.

The Bok backline also has a new feel to it, with Morne van den Berg and Handre Pollard dictating play at halfback, while Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe have been selected at wing. Ethan Hooker and Canan Moodie form a physical centre pairing, and Willemse serving as the last line of defence at fullback.

On the bench, Erasmus – who guided the team in his 50th Test as head coach last week – has included props Gerhard Steenekamp and Wilco Louw, locks Snyman and Ruan Nortje, loose forward Kwagga Smith and hybrid Andre Esterhuizen, while the two specialist backline players are Grant Williams (scrumhalf) and Manie Libbok (flyhalf). Van Staden will serve as the back-up hooker.

“We said from the outset of the tour that we want to give as many players as possible a chance to play, and we believe this team is best suited to the threats Italy will pose,” said Erasmus.

“One of our key pillars is to build squad depth, and it’s great to have players like Jean, Handre, Edwill, and Ben-Jason back, who have all been in the mix in the last few seasons.

“Handre and Jean have played in Rugby World Cups, while Ben-Jason and Edwill have both performed for us at the highest level, and we are excited to see what they’ll bring this weekend.”

Of the decision not to include a specialist back-up hooker among the replacements, Erasmus said: “Marco played hooker for us at the World Cup, and he has been training in the position since, so it doesn’t make a difference whether he starts at loose forward and moves to hooker, or whether we named him solely as the back-up hooker on the bench. He’s a versatile player, and we are confident that he’ll be able to do the job required at No 8 and at hooker if necessary this weekend.”

Erasmus expected Italy to come out firing and said their victory against Australia last week proved what a force they can be.

“We may have won both our matches against them in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, but they tested us well in both matches, and put up a brave fight,” said Erasmus.

“Their victory against Australia will also boost their confidence immensely, so we have a lot of respect for them, and we’ll have to give everything to get the result we want on the weekend.

“They’ve made huge strides in the last few years, and last week’s result shows what they are capable of when they are at their best, so we are not taking them lightly.

“They have also beaten us in Italy before, they are a passionate and well-coached team, and they’ll have an ardent crowd behind them in Torino, so we know what we are in for.”

Springbok team to face Italy in Turin:

15 Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 46 caps, 66 pts (6t, 9c, 4p, 2 dg)

14 Edwill van der Merwe (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 4 caps, 25 pts (5t)

13 Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls) – 20 caps, 40 pts (8t)

12 Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 6 caps, 0 pts

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls) – 29 caps, 115 pts (23t)

10 Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls) - 84 caps, 815 pts (8t, 122 c, 172 p, 5dg)

9 Morne van den Berg (Emirates Lions) – 4 caps, 15 pts (3t)

8 Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 31 caps, 15 pts (3t)

7 Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers) – 5 caps, 5 pts (1t)

6 Siya Kolisi (captain, Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 100 caps, 70 pts (14t)

5 Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 82 caps, 20 pts (4t)

4 Jean Kleyn (Munster) – 7 caps, 0 pts

3 Zachary Porthen (DHL Stormers) – 1 cap, 0 pts

2 Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls) – 5 caps, 0 pts

1 Boan Venter (Edinburgh) – 6 caps, 5 pts (1t)

Replacements:

16 Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls) – 13 caps, 5 pts (1t)

17 Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls) – 26 caps, 5 pts (1t)

18 RG Snyman (Leinster) – 48 caps, 15 pts (3t)

19 Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls) – 15 caps, 0 pts

20 Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 26 caps, 20 pts (4t)

21 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 60 caps, 55 pts (11t)

22 Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 26 caps, 30 pts (6t)

23 Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners) – 26 caps, 141 pts (2t, 46c, 13p)

On a brief tangential note given that Ireland host South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week, this will be of interest to Ireland supporters.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday named a new-look starting team for the Test against Italy at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday afternoon, which will again be led by inspirational captain Siya Kolisi, with the Bok coach making 11 changes to his run-on side and one on the replacements bench from last week’s 32-17 victory against France.

The players who retained their places in the starting team are Boan Venter (prop), Kolisi (flanker), Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing) and Damian Willemse (fullback), while Erasmus opted for the same bench except for Kwagga Smith (loose forward), who returns to the squad in place of Johan Grobbelaar, who was promoted to the starting lineup.

Leinster’s RG Snyman (replacement lock) is in line to earn his 49th Test cap, leaving him only one match short of joining the select group of players who have racked up a half-century of Test caps.

The Ulster player’s last appearances in an Irish 15 jersey were around the time of the pandemic (2020), but he’s played there on plenty of occasions for Ulster. Gerry expects Garry Ringrose (hamstring) and Josh van der Flier (hamstring) to miss out through injury.

Here’s the team GT expects Andy Farrell to name.

IRELAND (possible, v Australia): M Hansen; T O’Brien, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, J Lowe; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J Ryan, T Beirne; R Baird, C Doris (capt), J Conan. Replacements: R Kelleher/G McCarthy, P McCarthy, T Clarkson, C Prendergast, N Timoney, C Casey, J Crowley, B Aki.

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times rugby blog. You’re in luck, John O’Sullivan here. I’ve been given some time off from other duties to try and keep you entertained. Failing that, we’ll just go for informed.

Ireland and Australia will name their teams simultaneously at 2.0pm, both on their social media channels. Wallaby coach Joe Schmidt will hold a press conference at 2.30pm while his Ireland counterpart Andy Farrell will do so at a secret location (4.0). Clue: Johnny Sexton might want to check if there are any pictures there of his time with the club as a ‘mini.’

So, what can we expect? Well according to Irish Times rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley, to address him by his full title, Mack Hansen is going to start at fullback. The under/over in excitement levels amongst Irish rugby supporters if that proves to be the case, is likely to be swathed in positivity.

Hugo Keenan’s absence and Jamie Osborne’s injury in the Japan match necessitated a change. Jimmy O’Brien played the two summer Tests against Georgia and Portugal in the 15 jersey and came on in the Japan game. Jacob Stockdale was also listed for honourable mention in the conversation about fullback.