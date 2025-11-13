Man ‘left to die like a dog in the road’ after Limerick hit-and-run incident, court told

James Forde (56) was halfway across the road when Danny Connors struck him, sending him into the air and causing a fatal traumatic brain injury.

A man who was killed by a disqualified driver in a Limerick hit-and-run incident was left “to die like a dog in the road”, the deceased man’s sister has said.

Áine Forde told the sentencing hearing of Danny Connors (30), who fatally injured James Forde (56) in the incident, that her brother was “the absolute opposite” of him.

Connors, of Clondrinagh Halting Site, Limerick, ran a red light and hit Forde as he walked on a pedestrian crossing at Ennis Road, Limerick on November 26th, 2024.

The 30-year-old, who was banned from driving at the time and had 120 previous convictions, consumed cannabis before getting into his car and drove dangerously along the Ennis Road at about 2pm, the court heard.

Forde, who was crossing with a green pedestrian light, was halfway across the road when Connors struck him, sending him into the air and causing a fatal traumatic brain injury. He was pronounced dead later that day.

Prosecuting barrister John O’Sullivan told a sentencing hearing for Connors at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court: “Mr Forde was struck violently, he went airborne in a cartwheel.

“Mr Connors fled the scene at speed, he neither stopped or offered assistance.”

A motorist who had been travelling directly behind Connors told gardaí that the defendant “didn’t break until he was on top of the pedestrian”, Mr O’Sullivan said.

Connors pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, two counts of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to offer assistance at the scene of a collision, and failing to remain at the scene intending to escape civil or criminal liability.

Ms Forde told the court her brother’s “violent and untimely death” would haunt her family forever.

Looking at Connors in the dock, she said: “You left him to die like a dog in the road. We bitterly regret that James ever crossed paths with someone like you, the absolute opposite of everything he was.”

The court heard that after fleeing the scene, Connors went straight home and parked his car.

“I’m heartbroken for that man and his family. He did nothing wrong and I killed him. I wish it had been me instead of him,” Connors told gardaí after being arrested.

Mark Nicholas SC, for Connors, told the court it was an “enormous tragedy”.

He asked Judge Colin Daly to take into consideration that Connors pleaded guilty, meaning there was no requirement for a trial. He said the plea showed an awareness of the consequences of his “disgraceful” actions.

Counsel said the defendant has five children, including two who have special needs, and plays an important role in parenting them.

Judge Daly said he had “a lot to consider” and adjourned sentencing to next year.