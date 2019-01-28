Garda tells cyclists to remove Twitter videos of motorists and vehicles

Gardaí have begun instructing Twitter users to take down videos they have shared on the basis they have identified vehicles in their footage.

The incidents that have come to light to date involve people, mostly cyclists, highlighting alleged illegal parking on cycle lanes or objectionable driving.

Both are issues An Garda Síochána has been under pressure to clamp down on, including from Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

In recent days, the Garda Twitter account has advised Twitter users not to post videos identifying cars or drivers in Tweets where allegations of wrongdoing are also being made against the driver.

Data protection

In one case the Garda cited “data protection” adding “everyone is entitled to their good name”. This is despite the Garda having no role in defamation cases and no role in policing GDPR or data protection.

In other cases the Garda has gone further; instructing Twitter users to take down videos that feature vehicle registrations, even though no allegation of wrongdoing was made.

Garda Headquarters was unable to comment on Sunday night but said it would as soon as possible.

Executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Liam Herrick, said if any incident captured on video had been sent to the Garda for investigation, it should not be shared online as it could prejudice future prosecution.

He said it was unclear what GDPR or data protection concerns arose with videos being shared.

“I don’t see any reason it would be problematic if it’s shot in a public place, it’s factual and then it’s shared online,” he said.