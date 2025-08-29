Man accused of harassing IPAS centre operator given restraining order

The case was heard in camera, meaning the identities of the parties involved cannot be disclosed. Photograph: iStock

A restraining order has been issued against a Co Donegal man accused of the alleged harassment of the operator of an IPAS centre.

The application was made before Letterkenny District Court.

A solicitor for the operator of the International Protection Accommodation Service centre said their client was living in fear over the man’s actions.

The case was heard in camera, meaning the identities of the parties involved cannot be disclosed.

The solicitor claimed the alleged harassment was so bad that the wife of the operator of the IPAS centre now wanted to move from their home. It was also alleged that both verbal and physical threats had been made against the IPAS operator.

The court was also told that employees of the IPAS centre had also been targeted.

The order was initially made at last week’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court as part of an ex parte application. However, the solicitor said the restraining order, granted by Judge Ciaran Liddy, could not be served.

The issue was again raised at today’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court before Judge Liddy. A new summons was sought and granted to be served on the recipient.