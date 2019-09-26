Garda slashed in face with trowel while responding to public order incident

A man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a young garda who was slashed in the face with a trowel while responding to a public order incident.

The officer was called to a disturbance at The Bakehouse Apartments in Dundalk at around 5:05pm on Thursday.

During the response, he was assaulted with a trowel and wounded on his face.

It is reported that the cut was close to his eye. It is understood he is aged in his 20s.

Garda headquarters said on Thursday night that the man was being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

A man aged in his fifties was arrested in relation to the assault.

Another man was also arrested at the scene for “public order matters” and was detained at Dundalk Garda Station.