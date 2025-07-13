Man appears in court charged with murder of Limerick pensioner

Philip Ambrose: has been charged with murdering Michael Hayes in Limerick.

A man appeared before a special court sitting on Saturday night charged with murdering a pensioner in Limerick.

Philip Ambrose (43), did not reply when charged with murdering Michael Hayes (71), gardaí told Limerick District Court.

Mr Ambrose, of no fixed address, did not speak during the brief late night hearing before Judge Alec Gabbett.

Mr Ambrose was arrested last Friday morning, a few hours after Mr Hayes was allegedly attacked near his home at St Michael’s Court, Watergate in Limerick city centre at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

Mr Hayes was found with critical injuries near the block of apartments where he had been living. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick.

Garda Aoife Quinn told the court she arrested Mr Ambrose at Henry Street Garda station at 6.35pm on Saturday, for the purpose of charging him with the murder of Mr Hayes.

Garda Quinn said Mr Ambrose “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

Mr Ambrose’s solicitor, Turlough Herbert, told the court that he was not applying for bail. He noted bail applications in respect of a murder charge can only be made before the High Court.

Mr Herbert applied for legal aid and said his client was in receipt of a disability allowance.

Judge Gabbett acceded the application and granted Mr Ambrose free legal aid.

The judge ordered that a psychiatric evaluation be conducted in respect of Mr Ambrose.

Judge Gabbett remanded Mr Ambrose in custody to Limerick Prison, to appear via video-link before Limerick District Court again on Tuesday, July 15th.