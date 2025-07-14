Black Axe fraud gang uses Snapchat to recruit Irish money mules

People known as ‘money mules’ who agree to allow their bank accounts be used to move around the money from frauds are sent a registration form by the gang via Snapchat

Money-laundering arrests have reached record highs as sophisticated fraud gangs prey on more victims in the Republic and gardaí investigating the drugs trade increasingly aim to dismantle the financial structures of criminal organisations.

The Irish Times has learned that the Black Axe gang, which specialises in frauds in Ireland, has become so organised in its recruitment of “money mules” that it has developed a registration form, circulated via Snapchat, to accelerate and streamline the process.

People who agree to allow their bank accounts to be used to move money from frauds are sent a registration form by the gang via Snapchat. These money mules complete the form – with details of their accounts – and return it via Snapchat to their recruiter.

Detectives who are investigating the Black Axe gang have found images of completed Snapchat-based forms on mobile phones they have seized from suspects.

It is understood the gang favours Snapchat because “chat” and photo “snap” messages on the app disappear, often instantly, meaning they are less likely to be discovered.

New Garda data shows the number of money-laundering arrests reached 643 last year, up from 508 in 2023 and nearly 10 times the number in 2018, when 67 arrests were made. There were 341 arrests in the first half of 2025, meaning the record number of arrests in 2024 is set to be exceeded this year.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters attributed the rise in arrests to its creation of a Financial Intelligence Unit, which facilitated annual courses to train gardaí in identifying and investigating money laundering. Financial institutions are increasingly reporting suspicious transactions for investigation, the Garda added.

Garda sources said a big change in Irish policing of money laundering in recent years has been its targeting of gang leaders and minor figures on the periphery of organised crime even when the core offence that generated particular funds has not been detected. That means gardaí commence money-laundering investigations if they identify unexplained wealth or the movement of funds with no apparent legitimate source. They do not need to prove how the money was generated.

Money laundering is defined by the Garda as “the process of transforming the proceeds of crime into ostensibly legitimate money or other assets”. This can involve running money through a legitimate business, even paying taxes on it, so it appears to be the proceeds of that business’s activities.

Other methods include using the bank account of a person with no previous convictions – a money mule. Such a person accepts funds that are the proceeds of crime into their accounts. This money is often then moved around via several “mule” accounts in multiple jurisdictions to frustrate law enforcement, before it is eventually withdrawn as cash.