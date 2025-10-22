Crime & Law

Two arrested after ‘viable pipe bomb’ found in car in Co Armagh

Discovery was made in vehicle which was brought to a halt using a stinger device in Keady

Derry no1-27/3/02-Trevor McBride picture-PSNI unifor the new PSNI cap emblem(cap badge)at afternoon press conference in Derry-see story
The bomb was examined by police and Ammunition Technical Officers and was made safe. Photograph: Trevor McBride
Wed Oct 22 2025 - 19:511 MIN READ

A viable pipe bomb has been found following a security alert in Northern Ireland.

Two men have been arrested after a car was brought to a halt in Keady, Co Armagh, on Wednesday.

PSNI Det Insp Danielle Moffett said: “The viable pipe bomb was located by police in the rear of a car which had made off from officers in Lurgan early this morning, Wednesday 22nd October.

“At around 1.15am a white Toyota Land Cruiser was noted in the Lough Road area and checks of police systems revealed the vehicle had no insurance.

READ MORE

Stones and fireworks thrown at gardaí as protestors gather at Citywest for second night

‘The kit was brutal in 2023’: How Garda handling of Citywest crowd shows progress from Dublin riots

Five men remanded on bail and ordered to stay away from Citywest Hotel following unrest

Man who punched retired judge (80) outside cafe given seven month prison sentence

“When signalled to stop by police, the vehicle made off.

“An authorised pursuit was commenced and the car was subsequently stopped with the deployment of a stinger device in Keady, after travelling a considerable distance at speed.”

The occupants of the vehicle, two men aged 22 and 37, were arrested and a search of the car revealed the pipe bomb device.

It was examined by police and Ammunition Technical Officers and has been made safe.

Ms Moffett added: “All roads in the area have now reopened and the arrested men remain in police custody.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 67 22/10/25. You can also report online at psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.” – PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter