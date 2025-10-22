Two arrested after ‘viable pipe bomb’ found in car in Co Armagh

The bomb was examined by police and Ammunition Technical Officers and was made safe. Photograph: Trevor McBride

A viable pipe bomb has been found following a security alert in Northern Ireland.

Two men have been arrested after a car was brought to a halt in Keady, Co Armagh, on Wednesday.

PSNI Det Insp Danielle Moffett said: “The viable pipe bomb was located by police in the rear of a car which had made off from officers in Lurgan early this morning, Wednesday 22nd October.

“At around 1.15am a white Toyota Land Cruiser was noted in the Lough Road area and checks of police systems revealed the vehicle had no insurance.

“When signalled to stop by police, the vehicle made off.

“An authorised pursuit was commenced and the car was subsequently stopped with the deployment of a stinger device in Keady, after travelling a considerable distance at speed.”

The occupants of the vehicle, two men aged 22 and 37, were arrested and a search of the car revealed the pipe bomb device.

It was examined by police and Ammunition Technical Officers and has been made safe.

Ms Moffett added: “All roads in the area have now reopened and the arrested men remain in police custody.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 67 22/10/25. You can also report online at psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.” – PA