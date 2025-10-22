Five men remanded on bail and ordered to stay away from Citywest Hotel following unrest

Members of the Public Order Unit pictured in Tallaght on Tuesday evening near Citywest Hotel and IPAS Centre, in the wake of an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl yesterday. Photograph: Collins Dublin

Five men have been remanded on bail and ordered to stay away from Citywest Hotel and its environs after appearing in court over unrest in Saggart, Co Dublin last night.

All five were ordered to stay away from the hotel with one man instructed to stay away from all IPAS centres. Judge Áine Shannon heard there was no CCTV evidence.

Aged between 39 and 53, four of the men were charged with public order offences. One man was charged with possession of a weapon or a knife.

Karol Piskorski, a 44-year-old man from Eaton Green in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, was charged with having a “lock-knife which had a blade or which was sharply pointed”, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

From Poland, Mr Piskorski did not have a translator present, which Judge Aine Shannon noted was not ideal. Gardaí had no objections to his bail, on the condition that Mr Piskorski stay away from Citywest and its environs. He was instructed to pay a €150 bond.

He was happy to abide by that condition, but Mr Piskorski disputed the suggestion that his offence was related to the protests at Citywest. He said he was not, at “any second”, in the area on the night in question, and that he was stopped by gardaí on his bike in Rathcoole. He was remanded on continuing bail November 19th.

Darren Monks, a 50-year-old from Cloonmore Gardens in Jobstown, Tallaght, faced two charges of failing to comply with garda direction, and of behaving in a way that intended to or could have provoked a breach of the peace.

He was remanded on continuing bail until November 12th, on three conditions. He must stay away from Citywest and its environs, sign on once a week at his local garda station, and upon first sign-on provide a phone number through which he can be contactable at all times.

Mark Molloy (53), of Rathlawns in Rathcoole, also faced two charges of failing to comply with garda direction, and of behaving in a way that intended to or could have provoked a breach of the peace.

His case was remanded on continuing bail until November 20th. Mr Molloy is required to comply with the same three conditions as Mr Monks.

Vincent Meaney (48) from Kindlestown Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow, was charged with failing to comply with Garda direction, and with a second offence related to an incident at a restaurant in Saggart Village. He gave a second address of Creagh Woods, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Appearing in court, Mr Meaney wore a green t-shirt that read Friends of the Earth. He was remanded on continuing bail until November 20th. There were no objections to bail on the conditions that Mr Meaney stay away from Citywest and Saggart village (other than to collect his car, which he had left parked there), and that he not commit further offences. He was also instructed to pay a €150 bond.

Graham Jennings (39) of Elm Walk, Forest Hills, Rathcoole faced a public order offence at Mill Road in Saggart, where he was also found to be “intoxicated to such an extent as would give rise to a reasonable apprehension that you might endanger yourself or any other person in your vicinity”.

Mr Jennings was also instructed to stay away from all IPAS centres, and from Citywest Hotel and its environs. On those conditions, and with the payment of a €150 bond, his case was remanded on continuing bail until November 20th, when he will appear before the Tallaght District Court.