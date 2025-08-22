Two men seriously injured in north Dublin inner-city assault

Two young men have been seriously injured and another man has been arrested following an assault in Dublin’s north inner city on Friday evening.

Gardaí said they responded to a report of a serious assault on Seán McDermott Street Upper shortly after 5.30pm.

Two men aged in their 20s were brought to the Mater hospital for “treatment of serious injuries”, said gardaí.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested and is being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the city.

The scene is preserved pending a technical examination.