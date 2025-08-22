Crime & Law

Two men seriously injured in north Dublin inner-city assault

Suspect aged in his 20s arrested and is being detained at city Garda station

The scene is preserved pending a technical examination. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Sarah Burns
Fri Aug 22 2025 - 22:52

Two young men have been seriously injured and another man has been arrested following an assault in Dublin’s north inner city on Friday evening.

Gardaí said they responded to a report of a serious assault on Seán McDermott Street Upper shortly after 5.30pm.

Two men aged in their 20s were brought to the Mater hospital for “treatment of serious injuries”, said gardaí.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested and is being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the city.

The scene is preserved pending a technical examination.

