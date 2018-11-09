Garda hunt underway for prisoner who escaped from courthouse
Man in late 20s currently serving five year term for serious road traffic incident
Cloverhill courthouse on the grounds of Wheatfield Prison, Dublin Photograph: Collins, Dublin
A search is underway for a Dublin criminal serving a jail term who escaped from Cloverhill courthouse in Dublin on Friday morning.
The man, in his late 20s is currently serving a five-year jail term for a serious road traffic incident.
He was being brought before Cloverhill court on separate charges when he escaped.
Gardaí were informed immediately and searches are ongoing.
A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said: “We can confirm that a prisoner escaped today from the confines of Cloverhill courthouse while being transported back to Wheatfield prison, searches are ongoing.”