Garda hunt underway for prisoner who escaped from courthouse

A search is underway for a Dublin criminal serving a jail term who escaped from Cloverhill courthouse in Dublin on Friday morning.

The man, in his late 20s is currently serving a five-year jail term for a serious road traffic incident.

He was being brought before Cloverhill court on separate charges when he escaped.

Gardaí were informed immediately and searches are ongoing.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said: “We can confirm that a prisoner escaped today from the confines of Cloverhill courthouse while being transported back to Wheatfield prison, searches are ongoing.”