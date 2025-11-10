‘I was prepared to be hurt’: Influencer says man following her into hotel had lasting impact

A social media influencer who was followed by a man into a Dublin hotel has told a court she wonders if she “would even still be here” had her mother not been waiting for her to return.

The woman (25) was giving a victim impact statement to Dublin District Court on Monday during the sentence hearing of Denis Morris (24), of Braemore Road, Churchtown.

Morris previously pleaded guilty to stalking the woman by following her from Harcourt Street into a hotel lift and then to her room, while holding a belt and staring at her.

The woman told the court: “I still blame myself,” explaining that she wondered if she should have covered up more. “I constantly have nightmares ... I get severe anxiety in public places.”

The woman said she constantly battles with what might have happened.

“What if my mam wasn’t there. Would I even still be here?” she asked.

“I remember standing in the lift. I was prepared to be hurt.”

She said she attended an event that night and secured new work with a brand, which made her feel confident and she celebrated with friends afterwards.

However, she said “that happy, proud moment was stripped from me”.

She said she and her friends all made an effort to get home safely, but she was still followed.

Judge Treasa Kelly said the statement highlighted the immense fear the woman felt at the time and the “quite serious impact” the incident had on her life.

Det Gda Eamon Leen told the court that CCTV showed the accused spotted the victim as she exited Copper Face Jacks nightclub at around 2am on March 21st last. She was staying in a hotel across the street.

“He pointed her out and followed her into the hotel and into the lift,” he said, adding that the woman took out her phone to start recording as she was in fear.

He said the accused overtook the woman on a fifth floor corridor, but stopped as she entered her room, where her mother was waiting.

Morris, who has no previous convictions, exited the hotel through a fire escape. He was tracked through CCTV and his use of a taxi app.

He was arrested at his house and interviewed three times. He initially claimed he had entered the hotel to get a drink as he thought his girlfriend might be there.

Det Gda Leen said it was obvious that this was not the case from viewing the CCTV footage and the video the woman recorded.

Under cross examination by Fiona Pekaar BL, defending, Det Gda Leen agreed nothing was found on the accused’s phone to say he had stalked the woman before. He also agreed that Morris accepted his action on the night was reckless and had put the woman in fear.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal of the case at District Court level, where the offence is punishable by a maximum 12 month sentence.

Ms Pekaar said her client had prepared a letter of apology and had been a heavy drinker at the time, but has attended a centre for his addiction issues and is sober since.

She told the court this was an opportunistic event, but his actions were reprehensible and stupid.

Counsel said Morris told her he had 14 pints that night and simply could not remember what happened. “He’s lost his job. He’s lost his ability to work. He knows travel will be very difficult,” she said.

The judge adjourned sentencing to allow for the preparation of a probation report on Morris, who was remanded on continuing bail until February 23rd.