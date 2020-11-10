Garda driver arrested after suspected drink driving in State car

A Garda member assigned to drive a State car has been suspended from duty after he was involved in a crash and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The Garda driver was was not carrying any passengers in the State car when the crash occurred in Co Meath on Monday morning.

The male driver is assigned to a pool of Garda personnel that drives dignitaries such as senior judges and Government personnel as well as the DPP, Taoiseach and Ministers, among others.

The drivers are also armed and effectively double as close protection officers for the personnel they drive around on official business.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said gardaí from Navan attended the scene of a single vehicle crash on the M3 at about 10.30am on Monday.

“The collision involved an unmarked official Garda car with one occupant. No persons were injured,” the Garda statement said.

“The driver, a member of An Garda Síochána, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant and a criminal investigation into breaches of the road traffic act is currently ongoing.

“An internal discipline investigation has also commenced and the member of An Garda Síochána has been suspended from duty. As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris authorised the suspension of the Garda member pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation and the internal disciplinary investigation.

No findings of wrongdoing have been reached against the man and the inquiries are ongoing.