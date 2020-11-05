Man alleged to have cannabis for sale or supply at The Curragh

A man whose property was allegedly used for a cannabis growing operation appeared at Naas District Court on Thursday.

Paul Flood (58), of Ballysax, Curragh, Co Kildare, faces allegations of having cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply at Ballysax and The Curragh on November 3rd.

It was alleged by Garda James Doolan that he was seen leaving his address and meeting a male driving a VW van. They returned to his address in convoy and were seen leaving in convoy.

They travelled towards the M7 and were intercepted. Some 10 kilos of cannabis were found in the van.

Gardaí­ found a “sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation”, it was alleged.

A number of buildings had been converted to grow cannabis and two Vietnamese males, who were tending to approximately 1,050 plants, were arrested. The plants have an alleged value of €800,000.

It was alleged by Gda Doolan that the defendant was “tasked by unnamed others to feed the Vietnamese workers.” He was also tasked to bring a van to the yard to collect cannabis “for onward transmission to Dublin based criminals.”

A bail application by defending solicitor Seamus Boyle was opposed by Garda Doolan who said he believed the defendant knew about the growhouse.

He also opposed the granting of bail on the seriousness of the allegations.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the bail objections are sustainable in law and adjourned the case for a week. The defendant was remanded in custody until November 11th.