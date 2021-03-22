Garda and driver injured as speeding car crashes in Longford

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is investigating the circumstances behind a high speed chase in Co Longford on Monday afternoon which has left a garda and another man in hospital.

Both are bring treated in the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore following an incident in the Ardeevan and Ardnacassa areas of Longford town shortly after 4pm.

It is understood gardaí were responding to reports of a silver coloured saloon driving erratically in what is a densely populated residential area when the incident unfolded. Despite a number of attempts to try and bring the car to a halt, the vehicle failed to stop and continued driving at high speed in the Ardnacassa area of town before crashing into a wall.

A 35-year-old man from the Co Cavan area has since been taken to hospital with what have been described as non-life threatening injuries. It is understood the suspect had recently appeared in court in Longford for suspected Covid-19 breaches.

The garda who was injured is being treated for injuries to a wrist.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred to Gsoc officials.