Cocaine valued at €2.8m seized in Co Donegal

Drugs with an estimated value of €2.8 million have been seized in Co Donegal.

The Garda’s Milford District Drugs Unit, Donegal Division in an intelligence led operation stopped and examined a vehicle late on Tuesday which resulted in the seizure of 41kg of a substance believed to cocaine.

Investigating gardaí at Milford are liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in respect of the investigation.

Milford Supt David Kelly, who is leading the investigation, said: “This significant seizure has reduced the supply of illegal drugs in our community thereby increasing community safety.”