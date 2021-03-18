Man (40s) dies in house fire in west Dublin

A man has died in a fire that broke out in a house in Blanchardstown, west Dublin, on Thursday morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí were called to the home on Sheepmoor Gardens, Blanchardstown, at approximately 9am.

A man in his 40s was removed from the home but pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene at the house is currently being preserved ahead of a technical examination to try to establish the cause of the fire.

A Garda spokeswoman said that “investigations are ongoing”.