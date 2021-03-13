Bomb disposal team remove ‘viable device’ found in Glasnevin
Gardaí closed off the scene while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit completed its work
The device was discovered at 11am on the River bank on Mobhi Drive.
A Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called to Glasnevin, north Dublin on Saturday to remove what was described as a “viable device”
Gardaí from Ballymun had closed off the scene until the EOD unit completed its work. Gardaí said their investigations were ongoing.