Arrests follow Temple Bar seizure of cocaine valued at €60,000

Gardaí have arrested seven men and a juvenile and seized cocaine valued at €60,000 after an operation targeting drug dealing in the Temple Bar area of Dublin’s south inner city.

One of those arrested is a man in his 20s who has in recent years become a major target for the Garda tackling drug dealing and gangland crime in north Dublin. His arrest in the early hours of Monday, by the Street Crime Unit from Pearse Street station, is regarded as significant.

Detectives also seized a quantity of packaging for wrapping consignments of drugs. And mobile phones seized from the suspects were being analysed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Garda team, acting on intelligence relating to drug dealing in the area, moved in on their targets in the early hours of Monday morning and made the arrests after two apartments were searched.

‘Ongoing investigation’

The seven being held range in ages from 18 to 29 and, along with the juvenile, were being held under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dublin Garda stations.

“As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí­ conducted an intelligence operation at a location in Temple Bar, Dublin 2, in the early hours of this morning,” noted a Garda statement.

“During the course of the operation, gardaí­ seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately €60,000, in various sized packaging, which is subject to analysis. A number of mobile phones were also seized along with a quantity of cash.”