Number needing hospital treatment after knife attacks rises to 13-year high

The number of people treated in Irish hospitals for stab wounds and other knife attack injuries has increased to levels not seen for almost 13 years.

Data obtained by The Irish Times shows 213 “knife assault” victims were treated in the State’s hospitals and then discharged.

Last year was the first time since 2011 that more than 200 victims required treatment for knife assault injuries, with the total up 12 per cent in comparison to 2022 and 30 per cent on 2018′s figure.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee last month secured Cabinet approval to increase maximum sentences for knife crimes. Those found carrying a knife with intent to cause harm would face maximum sentences on conviction of seven years, up from five years, while sentences for illegally importing and selling knives and similar bladed weapons are to increase to 10 years, up from seven years.

Judges will maintain discretion to impose whatever terms of imprisonment they deem to fit the circumstances of each case.

While the number of “knife assault” injuries have increased, they are still well below the peak total, 269, recorded in 2006. The number of knife injury inpatients remained at more than 230 each year until 2011 when they began to fall, before rising again above 200 last year.

The Health Service Executive “knife assault” data only captures people treated as inpatients. Less serious knife attack injuries, which would not require the victim being admitted to hospital as an inpatient, are not captured in the data. The data also does not capture cases where the victim dies from their injuries. However, fatal stabbings are relatively rare in the Republic.

There has been considerable public comment of late around an apparent increase in the numbers of knives being seized.

A total of 2,146 knives were taken from people by gardaí last year, up by some 90 per cent increase on the 2016 figure but slightly below the 2,260 seized in 2020. Garda sources pointed out that the increase in knife seizures does not necessarily reflect rise in the number of people carrying knives.

In 2016, the Garda introduced a new system for better recording the items they seize, which means there is now a much better chance of knives being properly itemised in the force’s official records.

Gardaí who spoke to The Irish Times said at least some of the increase in recorded knife seizures is due to the improved recording practices. However, they said the HSE records showing an increase in knife assaults was of concern.

“You can probably put that down to the night time economy being completely reopen last year [following the pandemic],” said one source. “And with the economy generally going well, you’ve people back out in full socialising mode. And with drink and drugs involved in that, stabbings are the typical crime that will increase.”