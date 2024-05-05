Man arrested for suspected hatchet attack undergoes medical care in custody

Three women were taken to hospital following a suspected hatchet attack in the Glenwood Estate in Dundalk on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man arrested in connection with on attack on three women in Dundalk, Co Louth late last week remains in Garda custody.

The suspect’s period of detention was effectively suspended to allow him to be treated in hospital.

Gardaí suspect a hatchet was used in the attack in the Glenwood Estate on Friday afternoon. The suspect is known to the three women who were injured, including an 80-year-old who was the most seriously hurt. The other two women were also taken to hospital for treatment. The three victims are members of the same family.

The alarm was raised and the victims were attended to by paramedics before being taken away for further treatment.

Gardaí sealed off the scene, with the house and garden where the attack took place undergoing examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. The criminal investigation into the attack is being carried out gardaí in Dundalk.

The suspect in the attack was arrested at the scene on Friday afternoon under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for a suspect to be questioned for up to 24 hours. However, interviews can be suspended if suspects opts to rest overnight or requires medical treatment.

It is understood that the man detained on Friday needed medical attention for a prolonged period, meaning his 24 hours of Garda interviewing had been paused and had not expired as of Sunday.