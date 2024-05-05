Teenage girl killed in road crash in Co Wicklow as young driver of car is arrested

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. File photograph: Alan Betson

A teenager has been killed after the car in which she was travelling crashed in Co Wicklow.

The incident occurred shortly before 5am on Sunday at Slaney Park in Baltinglass.

Gardaí said the passenger of the car, a female in her teens, was pronounced dead. No other serious injuries to people were reported.

The driver of the car, a male in his teens, was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act. He was being detained at a Garda station in Wicklow under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The road at Slaney Park was closed on Sunday with local diversions in place. Forensic collision investigators were conducting an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, and were travelling in the Slaney Park area between 4.30am and 5am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.