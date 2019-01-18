First gun murder victim of 2019 was 23-year-old Dubliner

Gardaí were last night exploring a possible drugs motive for a double shooting that left one man dead and a second man seriously injured in north Co Dublin.

The victims were shot outside Gym Plus in the Applewood area of Swords at about 7.30pm.

Zach Parker (23), died at the scene, despite efforts by the emergency services to save him. The other man in his 20s was undergoing treatment in Beaumont Hospital late last night. A Garda spokeswoman described his condition as “serious”.

Motive

Parker from Jugback Lane, Swords was known to the Garda for involvement in the drugs trade and gardaí are trying to establish if that was the motive for the gun attack that cost him his life.

His remains were expected to be left at the murder scene overnight pending the arrival of a pathologist this morning, to carry out a preliminary examination before the body could be taken away for a postmortem.

Shortly after the shooting an announcement was made on the gym intercom requesting a doctor or nurse to urgently come to reception, according an individual inside at the time. The gym is in a residential area and opposite a crèche. It was the first fatal shooting of the year in the Republic.