Era of falling crime over as new data reveals big increases

The era of widespread falling crime rates is over and the number of some crimes types being committed is now surging, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

News that crime is increase across the board, and very significantly in some areas, comes just one day after PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris was unveiled as the next Garda commissioner.

Rising crime will strengthen his hand in seeking more resources from the Government for policing, which many in the force are hopefully he will do.

Crime trends for the 12 months to the end of March show increases in across all areas other than homicides.

Some 72 homicides - mostly murders and some manslaughters - were committed in the 12 month period under review. That represents a decline of 17 per cent on the previous corresponding period.

However, crime has increased by as much as 16 per cent in other areas, which will come as a cause of concern for the Garda and Government.

Sexual offences were up 15 per cent while kidnapping and related crimes, robbery and extortion offences and fraud and deception crime all increased by 16 per cent.

Attempts or threats to murder and related crimes increased by 14 per cent while dangerous and negligent crimes were up by six per cent.

There was better news in the burglary area; with just a one per cent rise recorded. That means burglary rates have remained near record low levels following as dedicated Garda operation to target burglary gangs during the winter months.

Theft and related offense increased by eight per cent and drug crime increased by two per cent.

Weapons and explosives crimes, which includes gun crime, saw a 12 per cent increase after halving over the past decade.

Public order offending was up by seven per cent. Many gardaí believe the recovering economy and the impact on greater alcohol consumption has contributed to increased rates of public order offending.