Man (40s) hospitalised following assault in Dublin city centre

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an assault in Sean McDermott Street in Dublin 1 in which a man in his forties suffered “serious injuries.”

The assault took place at around 10pm on Friday. The injured man was transferred by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information relating to the assault is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.