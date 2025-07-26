Crime & Law

Man (40s) hospitalised following assault in Dublin city centre

The injured man was transferred by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he continues to receive treatment

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an assault in Sean McDermott Street at 10pm on Friday Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an assault in Sean McDermott Street at 10pm on Friday Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
Olivia Kelleher
Sat Jul 26 2025 - 17:11

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an assault in Sean McDermott Street in Dublin 1 in which a man in his forties suffered “serious injuries.”

The assault took place at around 10pm on Friday. The injured man was transferred by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information relating to the assault is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter